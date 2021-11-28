Holiday marketing hits full stride, Ulta reports earnings and Amazon holds cloud conference: The Week Ahead

Nov. 28
Hanukkah begins tonight and concludes the evening of Dec. 6. While holiday commercials typically focus on Christmas, some marketers nod to other celebrations. Target, for example, included a Hanukkah celebration and references to other religions in its 2021 seasonal campaign.
Nov. 29
AWS Reinvent is coming to Las Vegas, in real life and virtually. Now in its 10th year, Amazon’s cloud computing confab opens today and runs through Friday with discussions related to machine learning, data, the internet of things and cyber security. Attendees can register online to view the program remotely.
ABC airs the 12th annual “CMA Country Christmas” special at 8 p.m. ET tonight. Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce are set to host from a stage decorated with faux Christmas trees from CMA partner Balsam Hill.