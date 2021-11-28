Marketing News & Strategy

Holiday marketing hits full stride, Ulta reports earnings and Amazon holds cloud conference: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch in the next seven days
By Ad Age Staff. Published on November 28, 2021.
20211123_targetWeekahead_3x2
Credit: Target

Nov. 28

Hanukkah begins tonight and concludes the evening of Dec. 6. While holiday commercials typically focus on Christmas, some marketers nod to other celebrations. Target, for example, included a Hanukkah celebration and references to other religions in its 2021 seasonal campaign.

Nov. 29

AWS Reinvent is coming to Las Vegas, in real life and virtually. Now in its 10th year, Amazon’s cloud computing confab opens today and runs through Friday with discussions related to machine learning, data, the internet of things and cyber security. Attendees can register online to view the program remotely.

ABC airs the 12th annual “CMA Country Christmas” special at 8 p.m. ET tonight. Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce are set to host from a stage decorated with faux Christmas trees from CMA partner Balsam Hill.

Nov. 30

Michael Jackson's "Thriller" was released 39 years ago today.

Dec. 1

Ad Age Next: CMO begins today. The two-day virtual conference examining the big topics weighing on the minds of marketing and agency leaders as we head into 2022. The event will feature fireside conversations with Pernod Ricard North America's Ann Mukherjee, chairman and CEO, and Pam Forbus, chief marketing officer; actress, business owner and diversity advocate Tracee Ellis Ross; Ford CMO Suzy Deering; and former Facebook executive-now Instacart President Carolyn Everson. Register and see the full agenda here.

At 8 p.m. ET tonight, NBC airs its “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” tree-lighting special—starring a 12-ton, 79-foot-tall, 46-foot-wide Norway Spruce from Elkton, Maryland. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin are set to host the two-hour show, with performances by Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood and others.

Dec. 2

Ulta Beauty reports third quarter results. Analysts are expecting strong sales as the beauty industry continues to rebound.

NBC’s latest live musical special, “Annie Live!,” airs at 8 p.m. ET tonight; 12-year-old Celina Smith stars as Annie.

Dec. 3

The second half (episodes 9-15) of the pandemic-delayed second season of Hulu’s coming-of-age comedy masterpiece “PEN15” starts streaming today.

Dec. 4-5

“The 2021 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony” airs on CBS Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, followed by the 23rd annual “A Home for the Holidays” special at 9:30 p.m. ET.

 

