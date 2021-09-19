Fall TV season heats up and Nike reports earnings: The Week Ahead

Sept. 20
The Advertising Research Foundation holds its virtual AudienceXScience conference, which takes on added interest given the tumult in TV measurement in the wake of the Media Rating Council suspending Nielsen’s TV ratings accreditation and moves by NBCUniversal and others to solicit alternative measures. Presenters during the three-day conference include Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard and key executives from Nielsen, NBCU, ViacomCBS, agencies Spark Foundry, Media Hub and Magna Global, and a host of rival measurement firms, including Comscore and VideoAmp.
The fall TV season (for traditional, linear broadcast networks, at least) semi-officially kicks off tonight with three new primetime shows: police procedural spin-off “NCIS: Hawaii” on CBS, musical dramedy “The Big Leap” on Fox and existential drama “Ordinary Joe” on NBC.
Discord Chief Marketing Officer Tesa Aragones joins Ad Age Remotely today at 12:15 p.m. ET to talk about how the company’s private servers are becoming a communication channel for top brands. Discord just raised $500 million at a $15 billion valuation, and it is starting to talk more with marketers about its services; now the in-demand CMO will talk about how it’s all coming together.