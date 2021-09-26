‘SNL’ is back and brands attend ‘TikTok World 2021’: The Week Ahead



Sept. 29

The One Club’s annual “Where Are All the Black People” diversity conference and career fair is back for its 11th year. Like last year, the two-day event will be virtual, including speaker panels and workshops with industry pros, 1-to-1 portfolio reviews and virtual recruiting by agencies. Keynote speaker Amber Ruffin takes the stage at 11 a.m. ET. This year’s event also features a creative workshop for current HBCU students and a virtual afterparty. Register for free at https://www.waatbp.org.

Sept. 30

CarMax reports second-quarter earnings. The used car retailer has seen sales soar, with revenue up 138% to $7.7 billion for the first quarter as out-of-stock new inventory pushes customers to second-hand vehicles.

Bed Bath & Beyond reports second-quarter earnings. The struggling retailer has been trying to attract new customers with a host of new private label brands.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart,” a new current affairs show starring a certain “Daily Show” legend, starts streaming today on Apple TV+; new episodes are set to be released every other week.

Facebook’s Antigone Davis, head of global safety, will deliver highly anticipated testimony on behalf of the social network to members of Congress today. The Senate consumer protection subcommittee is interested in topics like the effects of Facebook and Instagram on teenagers, which was highlighted by recent Wall Street Journal reporting. The committee is arranging to hear from other social media companies, as well, including TikTok and YouTube.

Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook’s interim head of global business group, joins Ad Age Remotely live today starting at 1 p.m. ET. Mendelsohn will discuss filling one of the top positions at the social network where she works directly with brands and ad agencies.

Oct. 1

“The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World,” an infomercial—er, sorry, special—hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (of course).

Oct. 2-3

Guest host Owen Wilson helps kick off the 47th season of “Saturday Night Live,” Saturday at 11:29 p.m. ET on NBC.