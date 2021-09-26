Marketing News & Strategy

'SNL' is back and brands attend 'TikTok World 2021': The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch this week
By Ad Age Staff. Published on September 26, 2021.
General Mills brand integrations lead to big sales lifts in study
20210927_SNL_Season46-Cast_3x2.jpg

Saturday Night Live, Season 46 — Pictured: (back row, l-r) Michael Che, Cecily Strong, Lauren Holt, Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Punkie Johnson and Melissa Villaseñor; (front row, l-r) Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, Chris Redd, Kyle Mooney, Colin Jost, Beck Bennett, Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner

Credit: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Sept. 27

Fast Company Innovation Festival starts today and runs through Friday. Attendees of the virtual event will get to see stars like Idris Elba and Olympian and entrepreneur Allyson Felix, as well as representatives from brands including Xbox, REI and Blue Bottle Coffee.

Sept. 28

Traditional linear broadcast networks are still doing the whole fall TV thing—and tonight at 9 p.m. ET NBC will try to suck us in with the giant L.A. sinkhole (seriously) that stars in its new sci-fi/fantasy drama “La Brea.”

It’s TikTok’s world, brands are just playing in it. And today is a moment for marketers to learn more about the video app at TikTok World 2021, an inaugural “bespoke virtual platform” that will highlight opportunities for brands. The online event starts at 11 a.m. ET with panels that go over how brands can launch on the app and tutorials on its marketing partner program.

Sept. 29

The One Club’s annual “Where Are All the Black People” diversity conference and career fair is back for its 11th year. Like last year, the two-day event will be virtual, including speaker panels and workshops with industry pros, 1-to-1 portfolio reviews and virtual recruiting by agencies. Keynote speaker Amber Ruffin takes the stage at 11 a.m. ET. This year’s event also features a creative workshop for current HBCU students and a virtual afterparty. Register for free at https://www.waatbp.org.

Sept. 30

CarMax reports second-quarter earnings. The used car retailer has seen sales soar, with revenue up 138% to $7.7 billion for the first quarter as out-of-stock new inventory pushes customers to second-hand vehicles.

Bed Bath & Beyond reports second-quarter earnings. The struggling retailer has been trying to attract new customers with a host of new private label brands.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart,” a new current affairs show starring a certain “Daily Show” legend, starts streaming today on Apple TV+; new episodes are set to be released every other week.

Facebook’s Antigone Davis, head of global safety, will deliver highly anticipated testimony on behalf of the social network to members of Congress today. The Senate consumer protection subcommittee is interested in topics like the effects of Facebook and Instagram on teenagers, which was highlighted by recent Wall Street Journal reporting. The committee is arranging to hear from other social media companies, as well, including TikTok and YouTube.

Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook’s interim head of global business group, joins Ad Age Remotely live today starting at 1 p.m. ET. Mendelsohn will discuss filling one of the top positions at the social network where she works directly with brands and ad agencies.

Oct. 1 

“The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World,” an infomercial—er, sorry, special—hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (of course).

Oct. 2-3

Guest host Owen Wilson helps kick off the 47th season of “Saturday Night Live,” Saturday at 11:29 p.m. ET on NBC.

 

