Vrbo rents Nerf vacation home, U.S. Open begins and Amazon releases 'Cinderella’ remake: The Week Ahead

Aug. 30

The U.S. Open begins without three of its biggest stars—Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who are all hobbled with injuries. Their exits are sure to hurt ratings. ESPN and its sibling networks, together with the ESPN App, will offer wall-to-wall coverage; see the full schedule here.

Peloton’s Tread product will again be available for purchase for customers in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. The fitness brand recalled the treadmill following 39 documented accidents including the death of a child. The new treadmill, priced at $2,495, will now have updated safety features.

Aug. 31

The Association of National Advertisers will host a virtual workshop on the brief as the roadmap to the creative process. Roderick M. McNealy, principal of McNealy Advanced Communications, will lead the session for marketers and agencies.

Sept. 1

Vrbo will open booking for its Nerf-infused vacation home, which was created with Nerf parent company Hasbro. The Oklahoma house, which will include gear like blasters, trampolines and go-karts, is available to rent on a first-come, first-serve basis for $100 a night from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26.

Sept. 2

American Eagle Outfitters reports second-quarter earnings. The teen-focused retailer has been tapping into youth culture with initiatives like an AR experience with Snapchat and a Bitmjoi clothing line.

An edited-for-TV version of the Country Music Association’s “CMA Summer Jam”—a Chevrolet-sponsored concert shot at Nashville’s open-air Ascend Amphitheater, featuring performances by Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Dwight Yoakam and more—airs tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. (The ticketed outdoor show—the first for the CMA in almost two years—took place July 27-28.)

Sept. 3

“Cinderella” opens on Amazon Prime. The modern take on the classic stars Camila Cabello. Mercedes-Mercedes-Benz has a marketing deal with the film that includes a female empowerment ad called “Rewrite the Story.”

Sept. 4-5

The college football season cranks up with a full slate of games, highlighted by Clemson at Georgia on ABC on Saturday.