Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Katy Perry: The singer may not have attended the Met Gala, but a clever post created with AI got her plenty of attention nevertheless. Earlier this week, Perry posted an AI-generated image of herself, clad in a flower applique-laden gown, at the event, with the caption, “couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work.” The May 6 Instagram post, which apparently fooled even Perry’s own mother, attracted 109,700 mentions across all platforms, creating an estimated $3.1 million in earned media value, according to Sprout Social, which analyzes social media trends.

However, an NPR story points out that Perry herself joined 200 other artists in signing a letter to tech platforms and digital music services about the dangers of AI, particularly regarding its devaluing the rights of human artists.