Marketing winners and losers of the week

Number of the week

27: Percentage of families that say they turned to resale for child and baby items because of inflation, according to the Reuse Report: Family Edition from resale brand Mercari.



On the move

Kohl’s named Christie Raymond chief marketing officer. She had been serving as interim CMO since May. Prior to that, she was executive VP, customer engagement, analytics and insights.

Aspen Skiing Company appointed Gabby Cohen as chief brand officer. She had been global head of brand and communications at Harry’s Inc.

Denny’s Corp. promoted John Dillon to president of Denny’s Inc. from chief brand officer. In addition, David Schmidt was named president of Keke’s Breakfast Cafe. He had been chief financial officer at Red Lobster. Denny’s is searching for a new CMO.

Kellogg Co. made several executive announcements for the upcoming North American cereal company being formed in the company's pending split. Along with naming Gary Pilnick CEO of the cereal business, other moves included naming Doug VanDeVelde chief growth officer and Bruce Brown chief customer officer.



Burger chain Krystal named Casey Terrell as its CMO. Terrell was most recently head of digital transformation for Focus Brands.