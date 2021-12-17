Marketing winners and losers of the week

Losers

Peloton: The fitness brand gets credit for quickly pulling its “Sex and the City” response ad starring Chris Noth in the aftermath of sexual assault allegations against the actor. But the situation dampens the positive buzz the brand was getting from its fast reaction to Peloton’s appearance in the HBO Max reboot “And Just Like That…,” in which Noth’s character Mr. Big died after a Peloton workout.

Read more: What brands can learn about product placement following Peloton’s ‘Sex and the City’ appearance

Home improvement industry: After several quarters of growth, home improvement is seeing a downward slide as consumers turn to other investments like travel, a trend long predicted by experts. Lowe’s confirmed as much earlier this week when it announced its revenue forecast to investors. The company expects sales between $94 billion and $97 billion for the year ending in Jan. 2023, which misses analyst expectations. Lowe’s Chief Financial Officer Dave Denton said the “home improvement sector is likely to contract modestly” next year.

OpenX: The FTC levied a $2 million fine on the internet ad exchange after finding it secretly collected data including children’s personal information.

Tweet of the week