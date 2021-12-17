Marketing winners and losers of the week

Number of the week
10%: The rise in national ad spend for November 2021 compared to a year earlier, according to Standard Media Index, which sources invoicing data from all six global ad agency holding companies and major independent agencies.
Quote of the week
“[Virtual stores] are a chance to form an emotional connection with audiences like millennials and Gen Z who are more accustomed to virtual technologies, and these days see it as a standard that should be met for every brand.”—Naom Levavi, CEO of ByondXR, which builds immersive commerce sites.
On the move
Claire’s Stores Inc. announced the appointment of marketing veteran Kristin Patrick as chief marketing officer. According to Claire’s website, Patrick has served in the role since March, most recently spearheading the brand’s “Be the Most Festive” holiday campaign. Before Claire's, Patrick was CMO at Eros Innovations and served in marketing roles at PepsiCo and Playboy.
Esports brand Evil Geniuses named Krystal Hauserman VP and global head of marketing. She previously worked at WarnerMedia and Fullscreen.
Amazon Prime Video hired Snap Chief Creative Officer Leo Macias as its VP of marketing and global activation.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.