Marketing winners and losers of the week

90s nostalgia: Forget the metaverse, what we really want to do is relive the pop culture past—at least according to several brands whose Super Bowl ads climb into the wayback machine. The 1990s are a particularly popular era, it seems—Hi GenXers! Michelob Ultra’s ad has subtle references to “The Big Lebowski,” which came out in 1998, while GM reprised “Austin Powers” villain Dr. Evil, rekindling a film franchise that began in 1997.

Losers

Valentine's Day: Cupid’s annual holiday might be seeing too much red this year as it has the misfortune of being scheduled the day after the Super Bowl. As a result, campaigns from the likes of Panera, Tushy and OKCupid have been overshadowed by Big Game advertisers. But there might be one silver lining around the red heart. The National Retail Federation is predicting that spending will be up to $23.9 billion for Valentine’s Day this year, the second-highest on record, as consumers return to pre-pandemic habits of going out.

NBC: Yes, the network is about to pull a massive ratings number with the Super Bowl, but this week it wallowed in awful Olympics ratings. Reports Bloomberg: “As the Winter Olympics near the halfway point, NBC’s viewership is nearly half of what it was four years ago and is on pace to be the lowest in the event’s history.”

Twitter: The social media giant issued earnings this week that did little to impress as the brand seeks to build new products quickly. Fourth-quarter revenue, while up 22% to $1.6 billion, came in just under analyst expectations. The company is under investor pressure following the departure of founder Jack Dorsey late last year.

Tweet of the week