Marketing winners and losers of the week

Hallmark makes an NFL appeal with ‘A Chiefs Love Story’ and there’s a new Gerber Baby—plus, a sports streaming service shuts down
By E.J. Schultz and Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 28, 2024.
Tractor Supply Company eliminates DEI roles after conservative backlash

Hallmark seizes on the Swift-Kelce romance with a new holiday movie

Credit: Hallmark via Instagram

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Editor’s note: This column is taking a holiday break next week and will return on July 12.

Winners

Hallmark Channel: The cable network’s holiday movie marathon will have some NFL flavor this year. Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs this week announced the production of “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.” No, the movie will not star Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce—but it seems fairly obvious that Hallmark is leaning into the pop star/tight-end romance with its move to partner with the Chiefs.

The plot involves a romance between a woman whose family are Chiefs superfans and a man who is the team’s director of fan engagement. The cast includes Tyler Hynes, Hunter King and Ed Begley Jr. Skydance Sports, a joint venture between the NFL and Skydance, is the studio.

Kansas City-based Hallmark stated that the movie will be supported with a “multifaceted partnership” including “unique co-branded merchandise, and on-air, social, and digital promotion.” It added that “over 50% of Hallmark Channel viewers also watched sports while the Countdown to Christmas was on air in 2023, making this film the perfect holiday occasion.”

New York Times Games: After seeing success with Wordle and Spelling Bee, the New York Times Games unit officially unveiled a new word search game, Strands, this week. The debut follows four months of testing in which millions found and played the game. Jonathan Knight, head of Games at the Times, told CNN: “We’re seeing the new games build on each other, so that’s really exciting as our audience has grown pretty significantly over the past couple of few years.”

Akil McLeod: There’s a new Gen Alpha marketing star, and he’s only 1 year old. Akil McLeod, who goes by Sonny, was announced this week as the 2024 Gerber Baby. McLeod, who made his debut on NBC’s “Today,” was chosen by a selection panel that for the first time included parents of previous Gerber babies. McLeod, an Arizona resident who enjoys playing with toy cars and reading a squishy ABC book, will be featured on Gerber’s social channels. Plus, his family will get $25,000 in cash, free Gerber products for up to one year and a new wardrobe from Gerber Childrenswear, among other prizes.

Losers

Toys R Us: The retailer’s use of generative AI to create a new brand film about founder Charles Lazarus and mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe drew backlash from some creatives this week. Some called the new 60-second film, which was created with OpenAI’s new text-to-video tool Sora, an “abomination” while others criticized how the AI-generated images of a young Lazarus appeared to be a different person in multiple frames.

Read more: Toys R Us AI-generated ad sparks creative backlash

Totally Cool: The summer is already heating up but consumers will have to forego certain frozen desserts. Totally Cool, a manufacturer of ice cream products, issued a recall of 68 of its desserts due to listeria contamination. More than a dozen ice cream brands are affected, including items from Friendly’s, Jeni’s, Hershey’s and Chipwich. Consumers with certain lot codes should return the products for a refund. 

Caffeine TV: The sports streaming service went out of business this week, stating that “we’re at the point where we are still not quite profitable, so we’ve made the decision to end the service as of June 26th as we figure out our next steps.” Caffeine TV’s programming included a streaming deal with LIV Golf.

Quote of the week

“Whether it’s perceived as purely positive, negative or somewhere in the middle, we’re going to continue to try to position our brand that way.” —Daniel Folkman, senior VP of business at Gopuff, on how the brand purposely pursues marketing that is topically relevant in cultural conversations, despite backlash.

Read more: Gopuff’s instant commerce push and edgy marketing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Social post of the week

 

Number of the week

82%: Percentage of Gen Z consumers who believe Ozempic and other drugs used for weight loss are unsafe or unhealthy, according to a recent survey conducted by Gen Z research and strategy firm DCDX.

Also read: Havas to help brands weight loss marketing strategies

On the move

Target promoted Christina Hennington to chief strategy and growth officer from chief growth officer. Rick Gomez was promoted to chief commercial officer from chief food, essentials and beauty officer. In addition, the retailer appointed Lisa Roath chief merchandising officer. She remains chief marketing officer as Target searches for her replacement in that role.

Cruise, the autonomous vehicle brand majority owned by General Motors, hired Nick Mulholland as chief communications and marketing officer. He comes from EV startup Rivian, where he led the global communications team.

Cart.com, a logistics commerce company, appointed Lani Doyle as chief people officer. She had been chief human resources officer at Strategic Solutions Group.

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

