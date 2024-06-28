Marketing winners and losers of the week

The plot involves a romance between a woman whose family are Chiefs superfans and a man who is the team’s director of fan engagement. The cast includes Tyler Hynes, Hunter King and Ed Begley Jr. Skydance Sports, a joint venture between the NFL and Skydance, is the studio.

Kansas City-based Hallmark stated that the movie will be supported with a “multifaceted partnership” including “unique co-branded merchandise, and on-air, social, and digital promotion.” It added that “over 50% of Hallmark Channel viewers also watched sports while the Countdown to Christmas was on air in 2023, making this film the perfect holiday occasion.”

New York Times Games: After seeing success with Wordle and Spelling Bee, the New York Times Games unit officially unveiled a new word search game, Strands, this week. The debut follows four months of testing in which millions found and played the game. Jonathan Knight, head of Games at the Times, told CNN: “We’re seeing the new games build on each other, so that’s really exciting as our audience has grown pretty significantly over the past couple of few years.”