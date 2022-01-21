Marketing winners and losers of the week

Design agencies: Overhauling brand and/or corporate logos seems like the thing to do, with Anheuser-Busch the latest to join the trend. It amounts to a nice source of revenue for design agencies. (AB used Prophet.)

Losers

Peloton: The home fitness brand made the news this week, including when CNBC reported it is pausing production of its bikes and treadmills for two months amid faltering demand. CEO John Foley later disputed the report noting that Peloton is "resetting our production levels." The company is trying to drum up more interest in its high-end products, which had been wildly popular during the pandemic. As consumers have returned to the gym and tried other fitness products, Peloton has become less of a must-have, particularly as it’s not a product in need of annual replacement or upgrade. Making matters worse, internal Slack messages were leaked to Business Insider, revealing that employees are frustrated with a lack of communication about the company’s struggles.

West Elm: Through no fault of its own, the furniture brand is caught up in the saga of “West Elm Caleb,” the label for a supposed serial dater engaged in some inappropriate behavior. Women are sharing their negative experiences with the man—whose profile on dating app Hinge alleges he works for West Elm—and news outlets have jumped on the story, including “Today.” A West Elm representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cryptocurrency: The crypto industry is facing new heat from regulators over misleading ads, including in the U.K., where the government plans to regulate crypto advertising like other financial products and ensure that promotions are “fair, clear and not misleading,” according to Bloomberg News.

Tweet of the week