Marketing winners and losers of the week

Losers

Mercury Public Affairs: The Omnicom-owned lobbying firm lost most of its California partners, including former Sen. Barbara Boxer, who are upset about the holding company’s handling of several matters, including that it “failed to live up to an agreement that would allow the California group to grow its business around the world,” the L.A. Times reports.

Facebook: It was another tough week for the social network as whistleblower Frances Haugen pressed her case on “60 Minutes” and before Congress that the company puts profits before its user wellbeing. But so far, advertisers are sticking by Facebook, Ad Age reported on Wednesday. It all came as Facebook suffered a couple of outages this week.

Ad industry workers: Employment in advertising, public relations and related services increased by only 1,000 jobs in September, the smallest gain since the spring, according to a new breakdown from the Ad Age Datacenter.

Number of the week

$2.7 billion: How much Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp. is paying for the magazine publishing operations of Meredith Corp., including People and Better Homes & Gardens.

Quote of the week

“We should have listened to some of the powerful voices of our players, including Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid and Kenny Stills and many more. And we realized that we needed to step up and use the full power and influence of our platform to address and create true change.”—NFL Chief Marketing Officer Tim Ellis, speaking at ANA’s Masters of Marketing, on how the league overhauled its approach to social justice.

Tweet of the week​​