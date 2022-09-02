Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Barbie: The toy brand continued its recent push of highlighting notable women with the creation of a Barbie doll for Madam C.J. Walker, a Black pioneer and the first female self-made millionaire. Walker, who sold a line of beauty products made for Black women, was born in 1867 and died just over a century ago. Her doll will be part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women series. Walker’s company rebranded earlier this year from Madam C.J. Walker to Madam by Madam C.J. Walker. Also this week, Barbie parent company Mattel announced a partnership with Save the Children in which a portion of Barbie sales from Aug. 28 to Oct. 1 will be donated to the nonprofit’s U.S. rural education program.