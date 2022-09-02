Marketing winners and losers of the week

Losers

Snap: On the heels of an announcement that the struggling social media giant would lay off 20% of staffers in an effort to save money in the tough economy came the news that Netflix had poached two top Snap executives to lead the streamer’s new ad business. Jeremi Gorman, who had been chief business officer at Snap, will be president of worldwide advertising at Netflix. Peter Naylor, a former Hulu executive who spent the last two years as VP of Americas at Snap, will be VP, advertising sales.

Read more about Snap here