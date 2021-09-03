Marketing News & Strategy

This week’s marketing winners and losers

The Chiefs are tops in NFL social media, Target beats Amazon and Walmart on social ROI—plus, Amazon’s jump into TV-making is an ominous sign for Samsung, Sony
By E.J. Schultz. Published on September 03, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Kraft Heinz in $62 million settlement with SEC

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the huddle in the first quarter of an NFL preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 27, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Credit: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Kansas City Chiefs: The team might have finished second to Tampa Bay last season, but the franchise is No. 1 when it comes to social media reach, according to Helixa, an audience intelligence and insights platform. The Chiefs reach 8.19% of NFL fans online, followed by the Steelers (7.05%) and Cowboys (5.17%).

Purell: Sanitizing is still in style. Purell is the top brand that people have increased usage of during the second year of the pandemic, according to a “Brand Intimacy COVID Study” from brand consultancy MBLM, which studied  brands “based on emotions during the pandemic.”

Target: The Minneapolis-based marketer is continuing its recent dominance with return on advertising investment, according to one recent study. Research firm BrandTotal analyzed the paid social media campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn of Target, Amazon and Walmart from Aug. 18 to Sept. 1. Target led the pack with a 62% paid share-of-voice, the percentage of sponsored impressions. Amazon followed with 20% and Walmart had 18%, BrandTotal found, noting that Target has been particularly aggressive with targeting Gen Z customers on social platforms.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.


Losers

Sweetgreen: Talk about terrible timing. Just as the brand launched an aggressive campaign starring Naomi Osaka, the CEO of the salad seller, Jonathan Neman, faced backlash from a LinkedIn post in which he claimed that “78% of hospitalizations due to COVID are Obese and Overweight people.” His comments led some to say they would stop patronizing the chain. He later deleted the post.

TV makers: Samsung, Vizio, Sony, LG and other TV manufacturers could soon have to deal with a major new competitor: Amazon is poised to roll out its own branded TV in the U.S. as soon as October, Insider reports. “The release of Amazon's own TV would put the e-commerce giant in direct competition with other electronics companies, including Samsung, LG, and Sony, that, in many cases, sell through Amazon's online marketplace,” according to the publication.

Royal Dutch Shell: The oil giant fell 44 spots to No. 73 on the FutureBrand Index, which measures the perception of global companies. The rankings provide a “rigorous assessment of how future proof the world’s 100 most prominent companies are, based on the views of an informed and professional sample,” according to Interpublic-owned FutureBrand Group. Topping the list is ASML, which designs and manufactures lithography machines that are used to make microchips. States the report:  “ASML found itself at the center of the global chip shortage which has threatened to disrupt life as we know it –impacting everything from cars to consumer technology. With this in mind, it is reasonable to expect strong perception performance on attributes like innovation, indispensability, and the quality of its people.”

More from Ad Age
Sweetgreen faces backlash over CEO’s COVID-19 comments
Jessica Wohl
SXSW could face boycotts in the wake of Texas abortion bill
Garett Sloane

Number of the week

71%: Share of respondents to a Morning Consult survey who say they will attend fewer in-person events or gatherings. The poll, commissioned by the American Hotel and Lodging Association, also shows that 52% of business travelers are likely to cancel existing travel plans with no intent to reschedule.


Tweet of the week

 

 

Quote of the week

“This particular law is so regressive to the cause of women’s rights that I felt compelled to speak publicly about my personal views.” —Match Group Inc. CEO  Shar Dubey on Texas’ new abortion law. The Dallas-based owner of Tinder and OKCupid and other dating sites established a fund to support employees impacted by the near-total abortion ban.


Friday flashback

 

On the move

Benchling, a biotechnology brand, hired Lindsey Irvine as chief marketing officer. She comes from Salesforce, where she was most recently was CMO of MuleSoft. 

Contributing: Adrianne Pasquarelli

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Kraft Heinz in $62 million settlement with SEC

Kraft Heinz in $62 million settlement with SEC
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list
What marketers can learn from the viral 'hellion' dog adoption site

What marketers can learn from the viral 'hellion' dog adoption site
How brands like Denny’s and United Airlines are using college football stars in 'NIL' era

How brands like Denny’s and United Airlines are using college football stars in 'NIL' era
The owner of Tinder and Match starts fund for staff affected by Texas abortion law

The owner of Tinder and Match starts fund for staff affected by Texas abortion law
Mercedes installs 'Electric Avenue' at U.S. Open to plug EVs

Mercedes installs 'Electric Avenue' at U.S. Open to plug EVs
Colleges turn to influencer agencies or become one to navigate NIL laws

Colleges turn to influencer agencies or become one to navigate NIL laws
Buffalo Wild Wings’ football campaign puts crowded bars back on the marketing menu

Buffalo Wild Wings’ football campaign puts crowded bars back on the marketing menu