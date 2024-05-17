Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Walmart continues to capitalize on cash-conscious customers—plus, why it was a bad week for Red Lobster and Gopuff
By Adrianne Pasquarelli and E.J. Schultz. Published on May 17, 2024.
Walmart’s new Bettergoods private label brand is off to a strong start.

Credit: Walmart

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Walmart: The retail giant reported another quarter of strong sales, fueled by a robust grocery business from price-conscious shoppers. Same-store sales, which tracks stores open a year or longer, rose 3.8% in the quarter, prompting Walmart to raise its guidance for the year. Meanwhile, Walmarts new premium private label brand Bettergoods, which debuted two weeks ago, appears to be off to a solid start. In a new report looking at Bettergoods ice cream, Numerator found that 78% of Bettergoods ice cream buyers said they plan to repurchase the brand on their next ice cream shopping trip.

But it was not all good news for Walmart this week—a report from the Wall Street Journal suggests that Walmart may soon lose its decade-old crown as the country’s largest retailer to fast-growing Amazon.

 

Megan Boni: After the creator’s catchy “Looking for a man in finance” TikTok song went viral, Boni caught the eye of several brands including Duolingo, Mr. Clean and Crocs. Along with sending free PR packages, many brands reached out to her personally. The interest led to Boni’s resignation from her current employer Outerstuff, a sports apparel maker, as she now plans to work on content creation full-time. Because who really needs a man in finance anyway?

Read more: Brands are ‘looking for a man in finance’

 

 

Kraft Heinz: The food company’s internal creative shop, The Kitchen North America, was the big winner at the Association of National Advertisers’ annual In-House Excellence Awards. The ANA named the agency its In-House Agency of the Year, surpassing a shortlist that included Frito-Lay’s D3 and Molson Coors’ Volt. In total, The Kitchen received nine awards, more than any other shop, as it was lauded for social media and branded content on a small budget and best collaborative effort.

Learn more about in-house strategies when Tom Evans, head of The Kitchen North America at Kraft Heinz, takes the stage at Ad Age's Business of Brands event in Chicago on Sept. 18-19.

 

Losers

Red Lobster: Cheddar Bay Biscuits could be an endangered species as Red Lobster closes dozens of locations and appears headed toward bankruptcy. Multiple media reports have cited the seafood chain’s all-you-can-eat shrimp deal as one culprit, with the offer leading to financial losses. But Jonathan Maze, editor-in-chief of Restaraunt News, pointed out on social media that “all-you-can-eat shrimp was a symptom of management problems and not quite the cause of its financial issues.” He also offered hope for biscuit fans, noting that while it abruptly closed about 100 locations and will “need the bankruptcy process just to deal with the leases attached to those restaurants,” Red Lobster will “almost certainly find a buyer. Lots of budget buyers are probably salivating at the moment.”

Also read: Fast food has a value marketing problem

 

 

Gopuff: The delivery service ran into trouble this week when a campaign touting “Ozempic Week” sparked backlash. The push was meant to draw a line between the controversial diabetes drug, which many consumers now use to lose weight, and Gopuff’s delivery of low-calorie snacks. Consumers were not impressed and slightly perplexed.

 

 

Gopuff also said late this week that it was laying off 6% of its workforce, its fifth round of reductions since 2022, according to The Information.

Cream cheese: The latest salmonella scare concerns cream cheese. Schreiber Foods has issued a voluntary recall of some of its spreads sold at Aldi and Hy-Vee stores in several states, according to USA Today.

 

 

Quote of the week

“More than a response, this is a celebration of all creative souls. True artists, makers and creators know that creativity always finds a way.” —Estefanio Holtz, executive creative director at BBH USA, on the agency’s recent ad for Samsung spurred by Apple’s controversial “Crush” spot from last week.

Read more: Samsung jabs Apple with snarky response to “Crush” ad

 

 

 

Social post of the week

 

Number of the week

40: How many NFL rookies are participating in this week’s NFL Players Association’s Rookie Premiere event, which acts as sort of a speed-dating service connecting players to brands.

 

On the move

Kind Snacks hired Beth Jarocki as chief customer officer of Kind North America. She had been chief customer officer at Tate’s Bake Shop.

Omni Hotels & Resorts hired Michael Innocentin as chief marketing officer. He was formerly senior VP of commercial projects at Fairmont Hotels.

Canada Goose appointed fashion designer Haider Ackermann as its first chief creative director. 

Hasbro expanded the role of Casey Collins, president, global licensed consumer products, to include partnerships/alliances.

Kimberly-Clark has hired Patricia Corsi as chief growth officer, replacing Alison Lewis, who is retiring after spending 35 years in the consumer products industry, including the last five years at Kimberly-Clark. Corsi joins from Bayer Consumer Health, where she was chief marketing, IT and digital officer.

In this article:

