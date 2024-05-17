Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Walmart: The retail giant reported another quarter of strong sales, fueled by a robust grocery business from price-conscious shoppers. Same-store sales, which tracks stores open a year or longer, rose 3.8% in the quarter, prompting Walmart to raise its guidance for the year. Meanwhile, Walmarts new premium private label brand Bettergoods, which debuted two weeks ago, appears to be off to a solid start. In a new report looking at Bettergoods ice cream, Numerator found that 78% of Bettergoods ice cream buyers said they plan to repurchase the brand on their next ice cream shopping trip.

But it was not all good news for Walmart this week—a report from the Wall Street Journal suggests that Walmart may soon lose its decade-old crown as the country’s largest retailer to fast-growing Amazon.