McDonald’s overhauls its value menu to attract price-sensitive consumers

McDonald’s Corp. unveiled an overhaul of its U.S. value platform that it hopes will lure penny-pinching customers back into its restaurants.

The company’s new McValue lineup will launch Jan. 7, according to a statement Friday. It will include the chain’s $5 meal deal along with an offer to buy one item and add one for $1. In addition, it will have local deals and discounts for app users. Bloomberg News had earlier reported about the plans.

With the new platform, customers can “define value on their own terms,” said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s U.S. business.