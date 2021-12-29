Marketing News & Strategy

Mercedes swept up in China internet furor over model’s eyes

Video was posted on automaker's official Weibo account and later removed due to public backlash
Published on December 29, 2021.
Credit: Bloomberg

Mercedes-Benz removed a video advertisement from a Chinese social media website, state media said, after the clip got swept up in a charged national debate over depictions of Asian-looking features by foreign companies. 

The video was posted on Mercedes-Benz’s official Weibo account on Saturday and later removed due to public backlash, the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper said. “The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens with many blaming that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” the paper said Tuesday.

The report included a screenshot of the video showing a woman who is apparently Chinese, though Bloomberg News hasn’t seen the full version of the ad. Emails and phone calls to Martin Sauber and Juan Zhou, the China press representatives for Daimler AG, were not immediately returned.

The episode makes Mercedes-Benz the latest target of consumer nationalism in China that has in the past has dealt a blow to Dolce & Gabbana, Hennes & Mauritz and others. Last week, Chinese social media platforms erupted over allegations that Walmart Inc. had stopped selling items from Xinjiang at its Sam’s Club grocery stores in the Asian nation. Christian Dior SE stopped using a photo of a model in November that state media said was “smearing Asian women.”  

Chinese internet users have recently been debating the way that models’ eyes are shown in advertising. The Chinese company Three Squirrels Inc. recently apologized for ads featuring model Cai Niang Niang wearing makeup that accentuated the slant of her eyes, the South China Morning Post reported.

The model hit back on the Twitter-like Weibo service, saying: “With small eyes, am I not Chinese? I totally agree with patriotism. However, creating big problems out of normal matters has become a morbid obsession.”

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

