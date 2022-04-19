Metaverse platform The Sandbox looks to raise funds at $4 billion valuation

The Sandbox, a platform that allows users to trade and monetize virtual assets in the Ethereum blockchain, is considering raising fresh funds at a valuation of more than $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
The company is looking to raise about $400 million from both new and existing investors, the people said, who asked not to be identified as the information is confidential. Sandbox, which is majority-owned by blockchain gaming developer Animoca Brands Corp., is in talks with potential investors for the funding round, the people said.
Considerations are ongoing and details such as the size and valuation for the new round could still change depending on market sentiment and investor demand, the people said. A representative for The Sandbox didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.