Metaverse platform The Sandbox looks to raise funds at $4 billion valuation

A new fundraising deal would follow the $93 million The Sandbox raised in a series B round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 in November. The transaction was the fund’s first investment into crypto assets and was earmarked to help speed up the development of The Sandbox’s open metaverse.

The Sandbox rose to fame with its two namesake mobile games that garnered 40 million downloads in total. In 2018, it entered into blockchain by introducing user-generated content with a marketplace allowing users to upload, publish and sell their non-fungible tokens. The company has also expanded into virtual land sales, fashion and concerts with its own cryptocurrency SAND.

Companies that bought a virtual plot in The Sandbox in recent months include Adidas AG, retailer Carrefour SA and Warner Music Group Corp., which plans to organize live concerts within the platform. Snoop Dogg released his first music video filmed in the metaverse for his song “House I Built,” which featured his digital double dancing.

Buying virtual land in the metaverse—what brands need to know

The Sandbox could carry out a new funding round this year as it looks to expand “aggressively” in terms of hiring and acquisitions, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Sebastien Borget said at a press conference in Lisbon earlier this month. Borget didn’t provide details of the potential fundraising size nor acquisition targets.

—Bloomberg News