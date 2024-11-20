Watch Mint Mobile’s nearly 30-minute infomercial filled with nostalgia

Mint Mobile’s newest marketing stunt is a long one, consuming nearly 30 minutes of TV airtime. In a nod to 1990s nostalgia, the wireless brand produced an infomercial, backing it with a healthy media buy.

The 28:31 stunt stars Mint’s resident spokesman Ryan Reynolds leading viewers through a series of customer testimonies, old Mint ads and goofy segments—like a cooking show where the chef makes a minty mojito. Several brands have leaned into nostalgia over the last year as they look to attract both older and new consumers.

To get a sense of the vibes Mint is going for, look no further than actor and martial artist Billy Blanks opening the show with a “full-body financial workout” routine reminiscent of his “Tae Bo” exercise show.

Mint made the ad alongside agency partner Maximum Effort.