Mondelēz plans to raise prices and ad spending in 2022

Mondelēz International is supporting whopping shelf-price increases with an even bigger uptick in its advertising spend, the snack marketer's executives said late Tuesday.

Advertising and consumer promotion spending is up by double-digits year-to-date, as the maker of Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers and Cadbury chocolates passes along rising commodity, supply chain and transportation costs to retail. In the U.S., Mondelēz intends to raise prices by another 6% to 7% in January, but will soften the blow to consumers through promotions intended to maintain sales volumes, while reinvesting about 50% of its operating profits back into brand-building initiatives.