Mtn Dew’s Puppy Monkey Baby is back

The spot is part of a 10-ad campaign from TBWA/Chiat/Day New York that will get airtime during TNT’s coverage of this weekend’s NBA All-Star game activities. The ads show Day acting out various ad clichés, including one in which he portrays an earnest grandpa pitching raspberry lemonade (until he bursts through the costume and scares the grandkids). In another ad, LaVine pokes fun at the unboxing craze. (See some of the ads below.)

But for ad nerds, Puppy Monkey Baby is the real star, even though his appearance is fleeting. The character made its debut in a 2016 Super Bowl, with Ad Age at the time describing it this way: "What if the E-Trade baby was crossbred with the Budweiser puppy and a CareerBuilder monkey...?"

But the creature was so bizarre, it stood out—which is more than half the battle with Super Bowl advertising. Until now, Puppy Monkey Baby seemed destined to be a one-hit-wonder. While Dew referenced it from time to time on its social channels, the creature was kept off TV.

“We've looked at the response—it was very jarring for some when we did it back in 2016,” said Pat O’Toole, VP of marketing at Mtn Dew. “He’s polarizing, for sure, but he's fun, he’s memorable.”

And he remains a part of pop culture today, popping up in conversations on Reddit, for instance, or as an image for tattoos, birthday cakes and Halloween costumes, according to O’Toole.