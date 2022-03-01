Nando’s lampoons anti-vaxxers in new campaign

The ads are part of a campaign called “Don’t Be An Anti-Apper” that Nando's hopes will help build a customer database from which it can exchange perks and discounts for consumer insights, and ultimately revive sales at the chain, which is still overcoming adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of its challenges has been a change in the composition of its customers, who now order their food to go in greater volume than they ever have across the 43-store chain. That’s changed how Nando’s needs to go after them, said Sepanta Bagherpour, chief brand officer at Nando's North America.

“Before the pandemic we were a dine-in-centric restaurant—the gross majority of our transactions happened in restaurants,” Bagherpour said. “Obviously, COVID changed all that and we had to very quickly turn on other channels, just so we would have a chance to survive. Two years on, those have become really dominant channels and it's difficult to get consumers to reverse that behavior.”

Using the vaccine as a marketing tool—and lampooning those who continue to reject it—carries risks, including turning off some customers. But Bagherpour pointed to the support the effort has already won with employees, which gave the chain confidence.

“The first thing I learned is that if you can get belief within your organization—the people who work us, many of whom are young people—then you have a great chance of success. That offsets a lot of the risk for us,” Bagherpour said. “The second thing we try to do is to come off with sincerity, while not taking ourselves too seriously.”

Matthew Brink, a freelance copyrighter and former senior creative director at BBDO New York, helped the chain put the campaign together. The ads will run on social media channels and some connected TV programming in Washington, D.C. and Chicago.

Nandos operates in the U.S. in Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Illinois—all of which have vaccination rates above 65%, according to the Mayo Clinic.