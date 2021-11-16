Netflix viewers spent millions of hours watching 'Red Notice' and 'Narcos' last week

Netflix Inc. is going to start telling the world how many people watch its shows—at least the most-popular ones— giving investors more data on what subscribers are watching.
The streaming service will release lists of its most popular TV shows and movies globally each week. They’ll be ranked by the amount of hours people spend watching them, as opposed to the number of viewers, Netflix announced Tuesday. The company will also release country-specific lists without the hours.
The action movie “Red Notice,” starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, was the most-watched title on the service worldwide last week. It was viewed for 148.7 million hours. The third installment of “Narcos: Mexico” was the most-watched TV series, edging out “Squid Game.”