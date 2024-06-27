NFL ordered to pay $4.7 billion in Sunday Ticket lawsuit

The National Football League was hit with about $4.7 billion in damages—which stands to be tripled to $14 billion under federal law—after losing a jury trial over anti-competitive features of its Sunday Ticket broadcast package.

A jury in Los Angeles sided Thursday with football fans who claimed the league conspired with DirecTV to raise the price of subscriptions to watch out-of-market games. The NFL and its teams made the unusual decision to fight the consumer class-action lawsuit at trial instead of negotiating a settlement.

The central claim was that the league and the digital TV service had an arrangement that allowed them to force viewers to pay for out-of-market games even when their team wasn’t playing—and charge higher prices.

The verdict capped a three-week trial and followed less than a full day of jury deliberations. A league spokesperson called the verdict disappointing and said in a statement the NFL plans to appeal.

The league’s distribution strategy is “by far the most fan-friendly distribution model in all of sports and entertainment,” the spokesperson said.

Jurors awarded $96.9 million in damages for commercial subscribers including sports bars and $4.61 billion for residential customers. Antitrust cases rarely make it to trial because damages are subject to being tripled following a judgment under U.S. law. Damages in the Sunday Ticket case were estimated by plaintiffs at close to $7 billion.