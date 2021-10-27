NFTs take over iconic NYC billboard as crypto finds its way to out-of-home ads

The phrases displayed on the billboard can also be purchased in the form of an NFT, or pieces of unique, digital art that use the same blockchain technology as Bitcoin to document authenticity. The bidding for the 105 NFTs began this week and will run through Oct. 31 on the campaign’s website. Current bids are as high as $550 and all proceeds will go to charity.

“We wanted to introduce our ownership of the billboard in an attention grabbing and playful way,” said Jonathan Isaac, Gemini’s global director of brand. “With the dates aligning with the 13th anniversary of the Bitcoin whitepaper, we thought it was a perfect opportunity to honor the mysterious Satoshi in a somewhat mysterious way. And auctioning the images as NFTs allows everyone to own a little piece of Bitcoin history, with proceeds going to good causes.”

“Outdoor advertising is increasingly digital and the flexibility that comes along with that provides such rich opportunities to connect with consumers in very customized, contextually relevant ways,” said MacCurtain. “The digitization of out of home is happening at a very rapid pace and as it continues to reward both brands and consumers, it's a very exciting time in the industry and the work by Gemini and others like them are lighting the way forward.”