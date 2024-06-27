NHL Draft at the Las Vegas Sphere—what marketers should know about venue’s first sporting event

Sphere’s content studio developed the effects that will be used during the draft, said Joel Fisher, executive VP for marquee events and operations for Sphere parent MSG Entertainment. These include a video effect in which hockey teams will appear to rain down on attendees, and highlights of players greeting their teams on stage that will be broadcast in high-definition on the exosphere, which refers to the massive screen covering the globe-shaped venue

Upper Deck has been the title sponsor of the NHL Draft for three years, but expects to get an extra kick from this year’s event, said McKenzie Young, marketing consultant for Upper Deck.

In past NHL Draft events, “branding and sponsorship have generally been limited to the interior of those sporting venues because that’s what those venues were built to support—branding and marketing toward the patrons,” she said.

“The difference with the Sphere is that it was built, interior and exterior, to be a vehicle to promote your brand. So not only will it be a spectacle for people inside the venue but it’s a spectacle for people in Las Vegas,” Young added. “And the content is magnificent. It can be seen in great quality from the streets, and it's easily sharable on social media as well.”

Viral moments

For business that could conceivably be completed in a Zoom meeting before lunch, sports leagues have turned their draft events into glitzy, multi-day tentpoles. The NHL is no different. Its draft plays on wholesome moments of young athletes realizing their dreams; an underlying unpredictability as teams deal and deke their way to strategic picks. The event offers hope to fans, who can dream about better futures for their favorite teams.

“I think a fan really buys into it and loves what the draft represents—it’s that that one moment in somebody’s life, where their life in a heartbeat changes,” Mayer said. “Every kid has a story, every kid comes from somewhere. And every kid’s life changes in that moment that they hear their name. And I think people love that. There’s hope for everybody out there, there’s hope for their sons and daughters. I just think there’s something that's very magical about a draft, and we have grown it, rightly so.”

This year in the NHL Draft, all that’s guaranteed is that the San Jose Sharks will select Boston University center Macklin Celebrini with the first-overall pick. Mayer is also predicting some viral moments that will live well beyond the show, comparing them to a sports-focused version of what the Sphere has done for music fans.

“Based on what we’re working on, we believe we’ll have a couple of those moments that are sure to be talked about,” Mayer said. “And this is a whole new audience. I’ve seen Dead & Company videos that have gone viral. We all have. But this is the first time where we're really talking directly to sports fans. And I think this audience is going to eat this up, this is going to be so different.”