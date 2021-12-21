Nick Law departing Apple

A little more than two years after he joined Apple as its VP of marcom integration, Ad Age has learned that Nick Law is departing the company, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. In June of 2019, the longtime agency vet announced he would be leaving his post as Publicis Groupe chief creative officer to join the Cupertino, California-based giant.

Ad Age connected with Law, who did not comment on the matter and referred all inquiries to Apple. Ad Age reached out to and left messages with Apple multiple times, but did not receive any response.

The circumstances around Law’s departure are unclear and it remains to be determined if he is leaving for another post.

Law is best known for his 17 year-tenure at Interpublic Group of Cos.’ R/GA, where he ultimately rose to global chief creative officer. Among R/GA’s most famous projects under Law’s watch included Nike+ Fuelband and Beats Music for Beats by Dre.

Future-facing

When Law joined Publicis, it was with a remit to bring his future-facing thinking to the agency network. The company’s CEO Arthur Sadoun noted that following the implementation of the agency’s much-buzzed about AI-powered professional assistant platform Marcel, he had been looking for a creative leader “well-balanced between technology and creativity.” At the time, Sadoun said that he found in Law “somebody who has a strong point of view about the future of creativity.”

Law spent only about 18 months at Publicis. At the time of his departure, he said that going to Apple was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with a brand I’ve admired my whole life."

Long known as a proponent of approaching marketing and advertising creativity through the lens of modern-day platforms, Law’s move to Apple, a company whose products have largely helped to propel modern communication, seemed fitting.