Nike resurrects Spike Lee’s Mars Blackmon in 50th anniversary campaign

The commercial showcases the past but also promotes what’s ahead, as Nike hopes for another half-century of sportswear dominance. The video casts Lee playing chess outside against a young woman. He recounts all the great sports moments he’s seen in the last few decades, such as the rise of Kobe Bryant, soccer greats Mia Hamm, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, and the records of runner Steve Prefontaine.

“There ain’t nothing I ain’t seen,” Lee says as Blackmon. His opponent retorts, "Okay old school, but with due respect, the past was great and all but the future’s on deck.” She talks up current athletes such as Naomi Osaka, Chloe Kim and Ja Morant. “You ain’t seen nothing yet,” she says before winning the chess match.

Lee directed the film. The original Blackmon campaign, “Spike and Mike,” starred Lee opposite Michael Jordan and was credited with helping to move the needle with Black representation in advertising.

Both works were created with Wieden+Kennedy, Nike’s longtime creative agency partner. Experts said the original campaign resonated with mainstream audiences but was also “unapologetically Black.” That work paved the way for Nike to pursue other historic campaigns such as its Colin Kaepernick “Dream Crazy” push four years ago. Kaepernick does not appear in the new spot.