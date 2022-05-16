Marketing News & Strategy

Nike resurrects Spike Lee’s Mars Blackmon in 50th anniversary campaign

A minute-long video began running on Twitter on Sunday
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 16, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction
Credit: Nike

In honor of its 50th anniversary, Nike is bringing back one of its most iconic ad campaigns even as it hints at its future. The sportswear giant on Sunday began running “Seen It All,” a minute-long video with Spike Lee reprising his role as Mars Blackmon, the “She’s Gotta Have It” character that appeared in Nike marketing in the late 80s.

 

The commercial showcases the past but also promotes what’s ahead, as Nike hopes for another half-century of sportswear dominance. The video casts Lee playing chess outside against a young woman. He recounts all the great sports moments he’s seen in the last few decades, such as the rise of Kobe Bryant, soccer greats Mia Hamm, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, and the records of runner Steve Prefontaine. 

“There ain’t nothing I ain’t seen,” Lee says as Blackmon. His opponent retorts, "Okay old school, but with due respect, the past was great and all but the future’s on deck.” She talks up current athletes such as Naomi Osaka, Chloe Kim and Ja Morant. “You ain’t seen nothing yet,” she says before winning the chess match.

Lee directed the film. The original Blackmon campaign, “Spike and Mike,” starred Lee opposite Michael Jordan and was credited with helping to move the needle with Black representation in advertising.

Both works were created with Wieden+Kennedy, Nike’s longtime creative agency partner. Experts said the original campaign resonated with mainstream audiences but was also “unapologetically Black.” That work paved the way for Nike to pursue other historic campaigns such as its Colin Kaepernick “Dream Crazy” push four years ago. Kaepernick does not appear in the new spot.

Upcoming Ad Age events and awards

Nike’s new anniversary campaign began running on Twitter on Sunday afternoon. “Our new film starring & directed by Spike Lee will leave you guessing. #nike50,” the tweet accompanying the video read.

Two days ago, Nike teased its anniversary release on Instagram. "It's our 50th Anniversary," the post read. "So, we're kicking off a week of storytelling legends of the past and the future who inspire us."

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction

Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction
Roe v. Wade—Starbucks offers to reimburse employees for abortion travel

Roe v. Wade—Starbucks offers to reimburse employees for abortion travel
United Airlines debuts biggest brand campaign in nearly a decade as travel rebounds

United Airlines debuts biggest brand campaign in nearly a decade as travel rebounds
McDonald's to sell its Russia business, leave country altogether

McDonald's to sell its Russia business, leave country altogether
Upfronts season heats up and London hosts Advertising Week Europe: The Week Ahead

Upfronts season heats up and London hosts Advertising Week Europe: The Week Ahead
Why Domino's is exploring 'mind-ordering' with 'Stranger Things'

Why Domino's is exploring 'mind-ordering' with 'Stranger Things'
Elon Musk declares $44 billion Twitter takeover ‘on hold’

Elon Musk declares $44 billion Twitter takeover ‘on hold’
This d-to-c wine brand is making fun of snobs to promote its subscription service

This d-to-c wine brand is making fun of snobs to promote its subscription service