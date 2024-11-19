Nissan’s former US CMO reclaims title in exec shuffle

Nissan has appointed Allyson Witherspoon as U.S. chief marketing officer. Witherspoon, who held the position less than two years ago, will also retain her current role as corporate VP of global marketing, brand and merchandising for Nissan Motor Co.

Witherspoon replaces Marisstella Marinkovic, who recently left the company. Marinkovic, a former director of marketing operations and strategy at Kia Motor America, joined Nissan in March 2023. Marinkovic’s next role is unclear.

Witherspoon will report to Vinay Shahani as part of her U.S. responsibilities.

A Nissan dealer said the key U.S. business will benefit from Witherspoon’s presence in the market.

“Witherspoon is savvy and smart,” a retailer said on the condition of anonymity. “She understands how to get resources from headquarters.”