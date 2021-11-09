Marketing News & Strategy

Old Navy's Santa-themed ads feature Keke Palmer

The push is part of the brand's All-idays campaign
By Sydney Gold. Published on November 09, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Coke's 'Real Magic' holiday ad is all about community
20211108_OldNavy_3X2.png
Credit: Old Navy

To help make sure every St. Nick is ready for Christmas Eve, Old Navy is launching Santa Bootcamp, a 30-minute training program that encourages Santa’s of all ethnic, racial, and cultural backgrounds to step into the sleigh this year. 

The Santa Bootcamp is part of the retailer's larger "All-idays" campaign, which also includes TV commercials featuring actress Keke Palmer trying her own hand at Christmas toy delivery.

The ads, "Jingle Jammies" and "Color Explosion," feature Palmer in some standard seasonal fare—riding in sleighs, sliding down chimneys, always decked out in her holiday best. "Jingle Jammies" features Old Navy’s pajama sets throughout and nods in the direction of various cultures, including the tradition among many Jews and others of eating Chinese food on Christmas.

While almost half of U.S children under the age of 15 identify as non-white, only 5% of professional Santas across the country are people of color, preventing so many American children from seeing themselves and their communities reflected in the iconic role, according to Old Navy.

The retailer hopes to chip away at that gap by partnering with veteran Santa Timothy Connaghan, founder of School4Santas and owner of one of the largest Santa booking agencies in the U.S., to develop a bootcamp to get any and everyone in Santa-shape for the holidays. The campaign also features Dion Sinclair, known as "the real Black Santa," bilingual Santa Bob Torres, and Brian Butler, also known as "Soulful Santa."

More news from Ad Age
Critics call State Farm a 'bad neighbor' for sticking by Aaron Rodgers
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Holiday movie ad wars get more competitive
Ethan Jakob Craft
Katy Perry stars in Gap’s holiday campaign
Adrianne Pasquarelli

“We worked closely with Tim to adapt his Santa school curriculum into a fun and immersive 30-minute virtual training course that invites everyone into the tradition of Santa,” said an Old Navy spokesperson. “In addition to appearing in the Santa Bootcamp course himself, Tim brought on fellow professional Santas of different backgrounds and ethnicities to help lead instruction.” 

Prospective Santas can go to www.OldNavySantaBootcamp.com to sign up for the virtual course, which is set to be held on November 19th. Old Navy also plans to cast several of the Santas for socially-distant events at its flagship stores. The bootcamp comes after Old Navy’s “jingle jammies” featuring Santa prints in multiple skin tones were introduced in 2020.

Other retailers are also highlighting a lack of diverse Santas. Etsy featured the idea in one of its holiday season commercials released last week. 

Old Navy's TV campaign and ancillary content featuring Palmer were created in partnership with The Martin Agency. The Santa Bootcamp inclusive training course was created in partnership with Industria Creative.

In this article:

Sydney Gold

Sydney Gold is a magazine, news and digital journalism and political science major at Syracuse University. She is the 2021 American Society of Magazine Editors intern at Ad Age.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Coke's 'Real Magic' holiday ad is all about community

Coke's 'Real Magic' holiday ad is all about community
It could be the most expensive Thanksgiving ever—how food brands are responding

It could be the most expensive Thanksgiving ever—how food brands are responding
How big retail chains are using social marketing this holiday

How big retail chains are using social marketing this holiday
New York Times’ Wirecutter writers plan strike around Black Friday

New York Times’ Wirecutter writers plan strike around Black Friday
New ad campaign puts pressure on McDonald’s CEO

New ad campaign puts pressure on McDonald’s CEO
Critics call State Farm a 'bad neighbor' for sticking by Aaron Rodgers

Critics call State Farm a 'bad neighbor' for sticking by Aaron Rodgers
Holiday movie ad wars get more competitive

Holiday movie ad wars get more competitive
Facebook defends Meta rebrand ahead of whistleblower hearing

Facebook defends Meta rebrand ahead of whistleblower hearing