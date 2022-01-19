Marketing News & Strategy

Oscar Mayer gets in your face with a beauty-inspired bologna mask

Limited-edition skincare accessory plays on the self-care trend
By Jon Springer. Published on January 19, 2022.
YouTube scales back original series to invest in other areas
20220118_oscar_meyer_bologna_mask_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Oscar Mayer

Oscar Mayer is merging the beauty aisle and the deli counter with a cold cut to the face.

The lunchmeat king today is launching a bologna-inspired face mask that rejuvenates the skin while rewinding the mind to the pleasures of childhood—namely, the act of slapping a cool slice of bologna onto your face, after biting out holes for the mouth and eyes.

The stunt tweaks the beauty industry's indulgent self-care regimens while providing the brand with a meaty opportunity to make an irreverent impression at the intersection of culture and fashion. It's a fitting continuation of the Kraft Heinz brand's “Keep It Oscar” campaign, which aims to elevate the 130-plus-year-old brand behind stylish and subversive takes on nostalgia.

The bologna design “induces unparalleled serotonin surges and a prolific amount of selfies,” the brand contends.

Creative agency Johannes Leonardo is behind the effort. It launched the “Keep It Oscar” campaign a year ago with a series of short spots establishing the meaning of “Oscar,” leaning into the brand’s marketing history, including its memorable jingle and Wienermobile.

Johannes Leonardo defines 'Oscar' in new ads for Oscar Mayer
Ann-Christine Diaz
On July 4th, Oscar Mayer May Send a 'WienerDrone' to Your Town
Alexandra Jardine

Johannes Leonardo partnered with Jessica Pettway, a New York-based photographer, who according to the agency, "has a knack for spicing up straightforward shoots with super bright, colorful and cheeky” work. “This is exactly what we were looking for,” Melusi Mhlungu, Creative Director at Johannes Leonardo, told Ad Age.

“Before becoming a reality, the idea has been something we’ve been working on for a lot of 2021," Mhulungu added. “Coming up with the idea was half the challenge; the second part of the challenge was how do we actually make these bologna face masks. We wanted to create something that was as close to actual bologna as possible--from the look, the feel and even small details such as the bite marks. After a lot of trial and error, we produced a prototype we were all happy with.”

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” Lindsey Ressler, senior marketing analyst for Oscar Mayer, said in a statement. “Inspired by those who used to playfully make masks out of their bologna as kids, this product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike. This is the latest in our brand movement to create work that feels more like pop-art and less like traditional commercial advertising–inspired by the old, modernized for today.”

The masks, made in partnership with the Korean beauty and skincare company Seoul Mamas, are available while supplies last on Amazon for $5 each. They utilize witch hazel botanicals and seaweed-derived ingredients to protect, hydrate and promote skin elasticity.

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

