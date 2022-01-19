Oscar Mayer gets in your face with a beauty-inspired bologna mask

Johannes Leonardo partnered with Jessica Pettway, a New York-based photographer, who according to the agency, "has a knack for spicing up straightforward shoots with super bright, colorful and cheeky” work. “This is exactly what we were looking for,” Melusi Mhlungu, Creative Director at Johannes Leonardo, told Ad Age.

“Before becoming a reality, the idea has been something we’ve been working on for a lot of 2021," Mhulungu added. “Coming up with the idea was half the challenge; the second part of the challenge was how do we actually make these bologna face masks. We wanted to create something that was as close to actual bologna as possible--from the look, the feel and even small details such as the bite marks. After a lot of trial and error, we produced a prototype we were all happy with.”

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” Lindsey Ressler, senior marketing analyst for Oscar Mayer, said in a statement. “Inspired by those who used to playfully make masks out of their bologna as kids, this product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike. This is the latest in our brand movement to create work that feels more like pop-art and less like traditional commercial advertising–inspired by the old, modernized for today.”

The masks, made in partnership with the Korean beauty and skincare company Seoul Mamas, are available while supplies last on Amazon for $5 each. They utilize witch hazel botanicals and seaweed-derived ingredients to protect, hydrate and promote skin elasticity.

