Marketing News & Strategy

Oscars sees ratings boost amid Will Smith drama

Sunday night’s telecast will perhaps be best remembered for actor Will Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock on live television
Published on March 28, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Trevor Noah hosts Grammys and TBS airs Final Four: The Week Ahead

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during the Oscars.

Credit: Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images via Bloomberg LP

About 13.7 million people watched a drama-filled Oscars, an increase from last year and a boost to an awards show whose audience has been in steep decline.

The ratings are preliminary and will change as audiences on the West Coast and online are counted. But the numbers are an improvement from a year ago, when a pared-down version of the event drew 10.5 million viewers, a drop of more than half.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Sunday night’s telecast will perhaps be best remembered for actor Will Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock on live television minutes before winning the best actor Oscar. The incident overshadowed a milestone in Hollywood history, the first time a movie released primarily online won best picture. “CODA,” which took home the top prize, was released on the streaming service Apple TV+. 

See the finalists for Ad Age's 2022 Creativity Awards

 

The peak of 55.2 million viewers occurred in 1998, when the blockbuster “Titanic” was the big winner.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which runs the awards, handed out eight trophies before the main event in an attempt to shorten the live ceremony. It still ran for more than three hours. Other attempts at broadening the audience included more presenters from the world of sports and music.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Trevor Noah hosts Grammys and TBS airs Final Four: The Week Ahead

Trevor Noah hosts Grammys and TBS airs Final Four: The Week Ahead
Dunkin’ CMO is out after less than a year

Dunkin’ CMO is out after less than a year
How the marketing industry is responding to the Ukraine war

How the marketing industry is responding to the Ukraine war
Oscar Mayer roasts Oscars gender gap with jarring 'wiener' statistic

Oscar Mayer roasts Oscars gender gap with jarring 'wiener' statistic
How Mastercard is marketing new Touch Card for the blind and visually-impaired

How Mastercard is marketing new Touch Card for the blind and visually-impaired
Instacart slashes its valuation by almost 40% to $24 billion

Instacart slashes its valuation by almost 40% to $24 billion
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
How in-store music can play a role in retail media networks 

How in-store music can play a role in retail media networks 