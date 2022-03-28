Oscars sees ratings boost amid Will Smith drama

About 13.7 million people watched a drama-filled Oscars, an increase from last year and a boost to an awards show whose audience has been in steep decline.

The ratings are preliminary and will change as audiences on the West Coast and online are counted. But the numbers are an improvement from a year ago, when a pared-down version of the event drew 10.5 million viewers, a drop of more than half.

Sunday night’s telecast will perhaps be best remembered for actor Will Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock on live television minutes before winning the best actor Oscar. The incident overshadowed a milestone in Hollywood history, the first time a movie released primarily online won best picture. “CODA,” which took home the top prize, was released on the streaming service Apple TV+.

