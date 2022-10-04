Paid leave inequities get exposed in TikTok campaign from fintech startup Sorbet

With these videos, Ford hopes to highlight the empowering potential of having paid leave converted into usable cash and spark conversations about the need for improved PTO policies in the U.S, he told Ad Age.

“When you have no safety net, and when you are living paycheck-to-paycheck, to be able to cash out your hard-earned money and have it instantly in your pocket … it’s really, really great for your mental health,” Ford said. “I’m going to spend [this money] like I would normally: gas, utilities, phone bills. Use it for my family, my kids. Mainly, it’ll give me the freedom to relax, take some time off and refresh.”

In the last few years, Ford said he and his Burger King coworkers had been expected to take on the workload of multiple employees and were often denied requests for time off. The restaurant sets specific times of the year that employees can take paid leave, and doesn't provide that pay until after an employee takes their time off—”So, when we take our vacations, we’re broke,” Ford said. For years, Ford delivered food orders in addition to his restaurant job to make ends meet and was still unable to afford to visit one of his daughters and her children who lived in another part of the country.

A Burger King representative did not reply to an email request for comment. HMSHost also did not respond to a request for comment.

“[This campaign] is about taking Kevin’s personal story and highlighting a social justice issue around employers’ responsibility to take care of their employees’ well-being—and not just because it’s the right thing for you to do for your employees, but also because it’s the right thing to do for you as a business,” Eilat-Raichel said. “There’s so much research that points to the fact that allowing employees to take time off actually improves performance, and reduces stress and burnout.”

“For us, [this campaign] is about awareness and about empowering employees to ask questions and make sure that they receive the right kind of benefits,” she added. The TikTok challenge urges users to share their own stories about how their employers’ PTO policies harmed them and to emphasize the benefits of taking paid leave by capturing what a day of paid time off looks like for them in a video.