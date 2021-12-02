Panera's ugly holiday cups come from viral TikTok designer Emily Zugay

Another cup is a spot the difference challenge with four snowmen pictured, but the differences are perhaps more obvious than the similarities. This reporter’s favorite cup sports a minimalist blue and white pattern with one snowflake drawn on the front with the word “snowflakes” printed over it.

“With anything that I 'design,' I don’t allow myself to think about it for too long,” explained Zugay. “If I do, it can take the fun out of it for me. So, I go into it with a very general idea of what I want it to look like. For the Panera cups, I knew what I wanted each theme to be. During the 'design process,' that is when I incorporate the jokes. It’s a lot of fun to not take it too seriously! With that being said, I only allowed myself about a half hour to an hour for each cup’s design.”

