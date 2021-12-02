Panera's ugly holiday cups come from viral TikTok designer Emily Zugay

Just as consistently as Kris Kringle’s promise to take to the skies, a brand’s festive cup is certain to make headlines each year. This year, some holiday drink receptacles are notable for a surprisingly delightful reason: they’re ugly.
However, they’re intentionally ugly. Panera Bread teamed with TikTok sensation Emily Zugay to design its 2021 holiday reusable cup collection. Zugay is popular for redesigning popular brand logos in ways she finds more representative, frequently using stock fonts, Microsoft Paint-esque drawings and misspelled words.
"Holiday coffee cups are a well-known phenomenon at this time of the year. The idea of getting to design Panera’s with a satirical spin was something I couldn’t say no to!" Zugay said in a statement to Ad Age showcasing her style. "Obviously, they wanted to partner with me because I am the greatest designer.”
