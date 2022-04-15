Peloton to cut bike and treadmill prices, raise subscription fee

Peloton Interactive Inc. is slashing prices for its three major hardware products while boosting the cost of its subscription, part of a comeback plan that centers on generating more recurring revenue.
The price of Peloton’s original Bike will now be $1,195, down $300, and the higher-end Bike+ will drop $500 to $1,995. The fitness company’s treadmill will cost $2,345, down $150.
“We want more people to be able to afford our hardware,” the New York-based company said in a statement. “This is a strategic decision to play for scale and increase market share.”
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.
To offset the lower cost of the hardware, the company plans to increase its monthly subscription fee for the first time in eight years. The price is rising to $44 from $39 per month in the U.S. and to $55 from $49 in Canada, but isn’t currently changing internationally.
New CEO Barry McCarthy is betting he can lure more customers to Peloton’s platform, which has long been viewed as a luxury product, and then collect more revenue from a bigger customer base. The company had been a highflier during the pandemic, when stuck-at-home consumers snapped up its product, but demand slowed in the past year and its stock plummeted.