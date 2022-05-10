Peloton reports deeper loss than expected amid marketing refresh

Looking forward, Peloton expects to report $675 million to $700 million in revenue in the fourth quarter, well below analysts’ average estimate of $820.9 million. Peloton put the forecast miss down to “softer demand” compared to its previous guidance, and recent hardware price reductions.

Peloton had thrived during the early days of the pandemic, when locked-down consumers rushed to buy its bikes and treadmills. But the company went from a boom to a bust, and Peloton has lost more than 80% of its value over the past year. The shares fell to $11.71 in New York on Tuesday morning.

Since February’s reshuffling, which included thousands of layoffs, the shares have continued to slide. Under McCarthy, Peloton has cut the prices of its devices and tested out new programs, like a leasing model for hardware. McCarthy also has promised to release new products, but hasn’t provided many specifics about what the company is working on.

The company said the number of members grew 5% quarter-on-quarter to 7 million, with the number of workouts during the quarter, growing by 32% to 184.3 million. In a letter to shareholders, McCarthy said his goal is to get to 100 million members, an effort that Chief Financial Officer Jill Woodworth acknowledged is a “long way from where we sit today.” The way to get there is by making the digital app a big success, McCarthy said, adding that international markets are very important, too.

“Turnarounds are hard work,” McCarthy said. “It’s intellectually challenging, emotionally draining, physically exhausting, and all consuming.”

Though McCarthy has only been in the job for three months, outside investors have complained the company is heading in the wrong direction and should be put on the block instead.