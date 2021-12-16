Peloton halts ‘Sex and the City’ ad following Chris Noth sexual assault allegations

Peloton has removed its new “Sex and the City” ad starring Chris Noth in the aftermath of sexual assault allegations levied against the actor, who played Mr. Big in the series. The digital ad, which had been posted to Peloton’s social media channels on Sunday, in response to a moment on the series reboot, was no longer in circulation on Thursday afternoon.

A Peloton spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News of the takedown, and accusations, was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, which noted that Noth has denied culpability.