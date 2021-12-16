Marketing News & Strategy

Peloton halts ‘Sex and the City’ ad following Chris Noth sexual assault allegations

The ad was removed from the brand’s social channels
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on December 16, 2021.
What Medialink's deal with UTA means for advertisers and agencies
20211209_peloton_3x2b.jpg

 

 
Credit: HBOMax, Warner Media

Peloton has removed its new “Sex and the City” ad starring Chris Noth in the aftermath of sexual assault allegations levied against the actor, who played Mr. Big in the series. The digital ad, which had been posted to Peloton’s social media channels on Sunday, in response to a moment on the series reboot, was no longer in circulation on Thursday afternoon.

A Peloton spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News of the takedown, and accusations, was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, which noted that Noth has denied culpability.

Adrianne Pasquarelli
Ethan Jakob Craft
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Created in just 48 hours with Ryan Reynolds’ agency Maximum Effort, the epilogue-style ad had been lauded in the marketing world as a successful reaction to what could have been a cautionary tale for the fitness brand, which saw its bike linked to Mr. Big’s death on “And Just Like That…”—the "Sex and the City" reboot on HBO Max.

Many praised Peloton for being part of the conversation rather than taking a brand hit. On Ad Age Remotely, Dara Treseder, senior VP and global head of marketing and communications, said the approach could pave the way for the future as brands stive to move at the speed of cultural moments, calling it “fast-vertising.”

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

