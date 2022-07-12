Peloton will outsource bike and treadmill production as it overhauls business

Peloton Interactive said it would stop making its own exercise bikes and treadmills, as the company races against time to overhaul its business model and lower overhead.

New York-based Peloton's decision to outsource manufacturing to a Taiwanese partner comes a year after the company completed a $420 million acquisition of an exercise equipment maker with factories in North Carolina and Washington.

CEO Barry McCarthy said the shift will help Peloton with “variablizing” costs and reducing cash burn while freeing the company to focus on technology and online exercise classes. McCarthy replaced founder John Foley in February after the company struggled to adapt to the reopening of gyms and fitness clubs after COVID-19 pandemic closures.