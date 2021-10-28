Petco opens a store for its private-label dog brand Reddy

As it seeks to meet continuing demand from new pet owners, Petco is expanding its empire—this time, by broadening its brick-and-mortar experience. Today, the retailer is opening Reddy, the first storefront for its private-label dog brand. The shop is located in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City.

Three-year-old Reddy is Petco’s brand for millennial pet owners. The line includes apparel, collars, leashes, beds and feeders. The high-end store will serve as an experiential location for customers. It includes a lounge area with an “adventure concierge” and recommended calendar of pet activities, a “fitting station” for pet apparel, a “treatery” with whipped cream cups for dogs, and “Gram-ready walls” for shoppers to post pictures on social media.

Reddy has been growing steadily over the last 18 months among “trend-forward pet parents,” Nick Konat, Petco’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. He added that “this first-of-its-kind boutique will continue fueling that exploration by giving New York City pet parents a hub to bond, recharge and find the latest must-have gear to style their best lives together.”

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.