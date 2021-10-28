Marketing News & Strategy

Petco opens a store for its private-label dog brand Reddy

Store taps into growing demand from pet owners
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on October 28, 2021.
NFTs take over iconic NYC billboard as crypto finds its way to out-of-home ads
Reddy store exterior
Credit: Reddy

As it seeks to meet continuing demand from new pet owners, Petco is expanding its empire—this time, by broadening its brick-and-mortar experience. Today, the retailer is opening Reddy, the first storefront for its private-label dog brand. The shop is located in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City.

Three-year-old Reddy is Petco’s brand for millennial pet owners. The line includes apparel, collars, leashes, beds and feeders. The high-end store will serve as an experiential location for customers. It includes a lounge area with an “adventure concierge” and recommended calendar of pet activities, a “fitting station” for pet apparel, a “treatery” with whipped cream cups for dogs, and “Gram-ready walls” for shoppers to post pictures on social media.

Reddy has been growing steadily over the last 18 months among “trend-forward pet parents,” Nick Konat, Petco’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. He added that “this first-of-its-kind boutique will continue fueling that exploration by giving New York City pet parents a hub to bond, recharge and find the latest must-have gear to style their best lives together.”

Reddy store interior
Credit:
Reddy
Last year, Petco rebranded itself beyond a pet product seller into a health and wellness destination. An ad campaign from Droga5 highlighted the shift, as have recent initiatives such as a push into promoting mental wellness for pets as owners return to offices.

Such efforts appear to be resonating with customers. Petco recently reported record second-quarter revenue of $1.4 billion, a 19% rise over the year-earlier period. Net income, at $75.1 million, rose by $67.7 million.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. 

 

NFTs take over iconic NYC billboard as crypto finds its way to out-of-home ads

McDonald's loyalty program is off to a strong start

Redbox looks to grow its streaming ad business by contracting out its direct sales efforts

Interest in EVs has surged, but cost and other concerns undercut wider investment
Hertz teams with Uber, Carvana in another shift to EVs
How Angi is building brand awareness in the home services industry

Fiverr global campaign says it's time to make 'something from nothing'

Why more retailers have media networks and what the rise means for agencies

