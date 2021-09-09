Petco highlights mental wellness for pets as workers return to offices

While some companies have delayed their return-to-office plans following the unexpected rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, much of America is expected to be back in some kind of regular office environment by early 2022.

“The reality is the pandemic is not over, but people’s habits are changing,” says Nauman. “We want to make sure we’re getting ahead of it and helping people be prepared so their pets are not caught off guard.”

Petco recently conducted a survey that found that 72% of dog owners and 51% of cat owners believe their pets have exhibited symptoms of anxiety.

"The animals we live with essentially helped to care for us—providing companionship and chee—in this time of the pandemic and social isolation,” said Dr. Alexandra Horowitz, a member of the Petco Pet Wellness Council and senior research fellow, adjunct associate professor and head of the Horowitz Dog Cognition Lab at Barnard College, in a statement supplied by Petco. “As our society shifts to spending less time at home, it is critical that we return the favor."

To that end, Petco is offering courses designed to help pet parents identify and cope with signs of anxiety in their pets. One training seminar, called “Well-Adjusted Dog: Preparing for Separation and Social Anxiety,” is free of charge, while a four-week course around separation anxiety costs $99. Petco is also hosting an Instagram Live session with actress Olivia Munn highlighting pet anxiety and Petco resources.

By servicing a growing group of consumers—40% more Americans adopted pets in 2020 over the previous year, reports show—Petco has seen its business explode. Last month, the retailer reported record revenue for its second quarter, generating $1.4 billion, a 19% rise over the year-earlier period. Petco reported net income of $75.1 million for the period, compared with $7.5 million from last year.

