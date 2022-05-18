How Procter & Gamble and Unilever are extending LGBTQ+ efforts well beyond Pride month

Pride Month is coming, and with it the deluge of brand and corporate LGBTQ+ marketing and solidarity messages. But two of the biggest U.S. marketers—Unilever and Procter & Gamble Co.—have gotten out in front of the parade by at least a couple of weeks by announcing their initiatives early and pointing to enduring year-round efforts and strategic connections to how their brands are marketed.
Executives of both companies say they aren’t deterred by the uptick in backlash against LGBTQ+ rights, including widespread anti-trans legislation, Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and subsequent legislative punishment of The Walt Disney Co. for opposing it. (Unilever counts nearly 240 bills limiting LGBTQ rights in some way so far in 2022.)
Unilever for its part today is announcing year two of its United We Stand initiative to fund local organizing efforts in conjunction with creative agency RanaVerse in the five U.S. municipalities scoring lowest on the Human Rights Campaign’s Equality Index for laws, policies and services that support LGBTQI+ people.
Like last year, Unilever has enlisted trans Black film-maker Tourmaline to create a mini-documentary (“Joy Is Paramount”) outlining how people in these places, including Monroe, Louisiana; Moore, Oklahoma; Clemson, South Carolina; Florence, Alabama; and Southwest Missouri, are working to change things.