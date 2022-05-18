How Procter & Gamble and Unilever are extending LGBTQ+ efforts well beyond Pride month

That Unilever and other brand marketers are sticking with programs in the face of pushback shows fortitude and commitment, Reeves said.

“When we did United We Stand last year, none of us would have been able to prophesize that state by state, municipality by municipality, there would be this raft of laws,” Reeves said.

But Feeney said all the activity isn’t going to change how Unilever approaches issues.

“I think this makes it even more important,” Feeney said. “Unilever is going to continue to drive at this direct support and look for this systemic change.”

One simple factor that will keep Unilever rival Procter & Gamble Co. from changing course is the fact that one in five Generation Z people in the U.S. identify as LGBTQ+, said Brent Miller, senior global director of LGBTQ equality for the company.

“If you don’t reach that audience, you’re not going to win that generation,” Miller said. “So it’s not necessarily about a moment in time. It’s about how you’re baking it into your base strategy. And I think people are learning more and more about how to get those insights, how to reach that audience in ways they haven’t had to do before.”

Part of that includes how to portray LGBTQ people in ads authentically, so it doesn’t look like pandering, he said. And part of making that work is linking LGBTQ insights to brand insights, such as Pantene’s advertising built around the insight that 60% of LGBTQ people, when they come out of the closet, also change their hair, or Gillette recognizing the role shaving has in the life of a transgender teen, he said.

And, yes, corporately, P&G hasn’t forgotten about June. That also means launching a Can’t Cancel Pride fundraiser event organized with iHeartMedia and including performances by Elton John, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Betty Who and Kim Petras in Los Angeles or remote locations on June 14. It will stream at 8 p.m. EDT on iHeartRadio’s TikTok, YouTube and Facebook pages as well as PrideRadio.com and Revry.

But P&G got out in front of the rush of announcements with a Los Angeles preview of the event last week.

“I think the biggest change that we're seeing as people are extending it beyond Pride Month,” Miller said. “Pride Month tends to be the temple. But the expectation and the need is for us to create LGBTQ visibility all year long.”