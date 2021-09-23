P&G's Gain features Craig Robinson as a 'Gainiac' in a new campaign

P&G brand sibling Tide has been a staple of NFL advertising in recent years, but Gain has largely been on the sidelines. That’s changing now.

“It’s been four years since we kicked off with the NFL,” Krehbiel says. “But we knew that NFL viewers are no strangers to fandom, so we knew it was the best stage to celebrate Gain’s biggest fans.”

And, as laundry detergents go, Gain really does have a devoted fan base, long ago dubbed “Gainiacs” by brand marketers. “These are the fans that love the scent of Gain so much that they go so far as to write us love letters about their fresh-smelling laundry,” Krehbiel says.