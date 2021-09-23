Marketing News & Strategy

P&G's Gain features Craig Robinson as a 'Gainiac' in a new campaign

Laundry brand returns to NFL for its campaign launch after four-year hiatus
By Jack Neff. Published on September 23, 2021.
20210922_gainRoinson_3x2
Credit: Gain

Craig Robinson isn't just a fan of Pizza Hut. He's also a "Gainiac."

Gain laundry detergent has enlisted Robinson for a trip into 1980s nostalgia via a new campaign created by Leo Burnett, Toronto, part of the multi-agency Woven Collaborative, and airing on NFL games.
 

The Procter & Gamble Co. brand cast Robinson as a fierce Gain fan, dancing feverishly to the song “Mainiac” from the 1983 movie hit “Flashdance,” which, among other things, made leg warmers a fashion staple. Notably, Robinson can be seen with a man who tosses two Gain pods into the wash — a not-so-subtle usage suggestion.

Robinson, former star of “The Office” who’s also become a well-known devotee of Pizza Hut in nostalgic ads this year, seemed like a perfect match, says Amy Krehbiel, brand VP-North America Laundry overseeing Gain.

P&G brand sibling Tide has been a staple of NFL advertising in recent years, but Gain has largely been on the sidelines. That’s changing now.

“It’s been four years since we kicked off with the NFL,” Krehbiel says. “But we knew that NFL viewers are no strangers to fandom, so we knew it was the best stage to celebrate Gain’s biggest fans.”

And, as laundry detergents go, Gain really does have a devoted fan base, long ago dubbed “Gainiacs” by brand marketers. “These are the fans that love the scent of Gain so much that they go so far as to write us love letters about their fresh-smelling laundry,” Krehbiel says.

