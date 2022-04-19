Marketing News & Strategy

Procter & Gamble's Tide turns to Marvel 'Multiverse' with Doctor Strange

'Easter egg hunt' of Marvel mementos includes Cloak of Levitation, David Harbour, tuna melt and gloves
By Jack Neff. Published on April 19, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Olivia Rodrigo signs on with Glossier for its first celebrity deal
Credit: Procter & Gamble Co.

Tide has turned to Benedict Wong and the only animated laundry item in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a new campaign backing Pods. It is also bringing David Harbour back for a social media cameo in his first work for the brand since its highly successful 2018 Super Bowl spots.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

The new ad from Saatchi & Saatchi and Procter & Gamble Co.’s multi-agency Woven Collaborative ties in with the May 6 release of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Wong, who plays Sorcerer Supreme Wong in the movie, turns to Tide Pods to clean a tuna melt glob from Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation.

“We’ve been talking with Disney and Marvel for a while,” said Daniel Lobaton, chief creative officer of Saatchi, New York. “Some that stuck out to us was Dr. Strange’s cape, and we were like, ‘Oh, that’s really fun. This seems like a great entry into pop culture for Tide.’”

It helps that the Cloak of Levitation is the only laundry item in the Marvel universe that seems to operate with a mind of its own, which helped Tide build a chase story line into the ad.

Tide teased the ad and tie-in with a tweet April 14 from Harbour in which a mysterious hand reaches out to steal Tide Pods from his laundry room. That’s the hand of Wong, reaching out to bring in Tide Pods to clean the cloak in the ad that breaking April 19. The involvement of Harbour, who plays Black Widow’s father in the long-delayed movie about her, helped create the nexus for his involvement, which also helped spur some buzz on Reddit.

More from Ad Age
Tide won't air a Super Bowl 2022 commercial
Jack Neff
Procter & Gamble brings Tide Loads of Hope to L.A.’s Skid Row—and Amazon’s IMDbTV
Jack Neff
Procter & Gamble sends Tide to space in NASA test
Jack Neff
Tide wants consumers to wash clothes in cold water, making green pitch a key part of 10-year marketing plan
Jack Neff

“We did a deep dive on the social behavior of Marvel fans,” Lobaton said. “There was a lot of speculation, now that the multiverse is open [via Disney+ series “Wandavision” and “Loki,”], as to who will pop up through those portals and what next character will make a cameo.” That made Harbour’s social tease and laundry room to laundry room Pods portal a fit.

Saatchi even reached into the Avengers archive to find a reference by Wong to his love of tuna melts to create the stain that’s central to the ad plot. “There were a lot of little Easter eggs that we were hunting, having a lot of fun as we were writing this,” Lobaton said, noting that Dr. Strange’s gloves also turn up in the laundry room.

“Someone will screenshot that, trust us,” he said, noting that appeal to a rabid fan base will be part of the ad’s appeal.

“The director, Anthony Leonardi, who’s very close to Marvel Studios, brought a lot of knowledge,” Lobaton said.

The spot was produced in partnership between Saatchi & Saatchi, Marvel Studios and Bullitt, a creative studio whose founders include the Russo Brothers, directors of several Marvel films. P&G also enlisted Oscar-winning visual effects company Framestore.

Marvel has “one of the biggest and most engaged fan bases in the country,” said Alex Perez, senior brand director for Tide, so putting as many “nuggets” as possible for fans to search for in the ads was a recipe for engagement. Elements of the campaign will play out in social media through June.

“The fan base is excited,” Perez said, “and we intend to leverage this partnership as much as we can.”

 

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Olivia Rodrigo signs on with Glossier for its first celebrity deal

Olivia Rodrigo signs on with Glossier for its first celebrity deal
Metaverse platform The Sandbox looks to raise funds at $4 billion valuation

Metaverse platform The Sandbox looks to raise funds at $4 billion valuation
Disney, Tesla top emotional consumer bond ranking

Disney, Tesla top emotional consumer bond ranking

Alt-rock band Wilco gets its own cereal and beer via Foxtrot Market collab

Alt-rock band Wilco gets its own cereal and beer via Foxtrot Market collab
New DE&I organization gets backing from Unilever, GroupM and NBCU execs

New DE&I organization gets backing from Unilever, GroupM and NBCU execs
Ahead of Cannes, CMOs rethink travel for a post-COVID world

Ahead of Cannes, CMOs rethink travel for a post-COVID world

See which tax prep ads were viewed the most this season

See which tax prep ads were viewed the most this season
Gatorade plugs new Gatorlyte as ‘rapid rehydration’ in ad with Damian Lillard

Gatorade plugs new Gatorlyte as ‘rapid rehydration’ in ad with Damian Lillard