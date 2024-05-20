Marketing News & Strategy

Pizza Hut makes marketing leadership changes amid sales slump

PepsiCo exec Kalen Thornton joins as global chief brand officer, while the chain replaces its U.S. CMO with a longtime Taco Bell marketer
By Erika Wheless. Published on May 20, 2024.
Pizza Hut’s sales have lagged behind competitors.

Credit: Pizza Hut/ Yum Brands

Pizza Hut is making marketing leadership changes as it deals with a sales slump.

The Yum Brands-owned chain has hired PepsiCo executive Kalen Thornton as global chief brand officer while bringing on Melissa Friebe as U.S. chief marketing officer. The changes come two weeks after Pizza Hut hired Wendy’s CMO Carl Loredo to be its U.S. president.

Friebe joins after nearly three decades at Yum Brands-owned Taco Bell, most recently as the chief brand strategy officer. She will replace Lindsay Morgan, who is leaving the company after eight years.

Thornton, a former NFL player, joined PepsiCo in 2021 as Gatorade’s CMO and later became VP of sports, entertainment and gaming for the drinks and snacks giant. He previously spent nearly a decade at Nike. He will lead Pizza Hut’s global brand strategy and oversee all aspects of marketing across 110 markets and territories.

“Kalen is a visionary and a proven leader who understands how to create memorable moments for consumers,” Pizza Hut Division CEO Aaron Powell said in a statement. “With a strong record of building celebrated global brands, Kalen is the right leader to help us connect a new generation through the joy of pizza.”

Thornton, who joins on June 10, will report to Powell. He replaces Christophe Poirier, who was in the role for five years. Friebe reports to Loredo.

The executive moves come as Pizza Hut’s sales momentum lags competitors, and may signal upcoming marketing changes.

Pizza Hut’s U.S. same-store sales were down 6% in the first quarter and down 3% in the fourth quarter. Its international same-store sales fell 8% in the first quarter after breaking even in the fourth quarter. By comparison, Domino’s U.S. same-store sales rose 5.6% in the first quarter, while Papa John’s North America comparable sales declined 2% in the same period. 

Multiple chain restaurants, including fast food brands, have hit a rough patch with consumers starting to reach their limit when it comes to rising prices, putting a premium on value messaging.

Pizza Hut’s latest TV ads highlight its combo box of a personal pizza and a side for $6.99. In the past, the brand has leaned into social media stars including Anna Sitar and the duo Flyanna Boss. Most recently, Pizza Hut introduced a cheeseburger melt to compete with burger chains.

GSD&M has served as Pizza Hut’s creative agency of record since 2018. Late last year, the chain brought on Mischief @ No Fixed Address as its social agency of record.

