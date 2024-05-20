Pizza Hut makes marketing leadership changes amid sales slump

“Kalen is a visionary and a proven leader who understands how to create memorable moments for consumers,” Pizza Hut Division CEO Aaron Powell said in a statement. “With a strong record of building celebrated global brands, Kalen is the right leader to help us connect a new generation through the joy of pizza.”

Thornton, who joins on June 10, will report to Powell. He replaces Christophe Poirier, who was in the role for five years. Friebe reports to Loredo.

The executive moves come as Pizza Hut’s sales momentum lags competitors, and may signal upcoming marketing changes.

Pizza Hut’s U.S. same-store sales were down 6% in the first quarter and down 3% in the fourth quarter. Its international same-store sales fell 8% in the first quarter after breaking even in the fourth quarter. By comparison, Domino’s U.S. same-store sales rose 5.6% in the first quarter, while Papa John’s North America comparable sales declined 2% in the same period.

Multiple chain restaurants, including fast food brands, have hit a rough patch with consumers starting to reach their limit when it comes to rising prices, putting a premium on value messaging.

Pizza Hut’s latest TV ads highlight its combo box of a personal pizza and a side for $6.99. In the past, the brand has leaned into social media stars including Anna Sitar and the duo Flyanna Boss. Most recently, Pizza Hut introduced a cheeseburger melt to compete with burger chains.

GSD&M has served as Pizza Hut’s creative agency of record since 2018. Late last year, the chain brought on Mischief @ No Fixed Address as its social agency of record.