Planters taps Reginald VelJohnson in ‘Nutstalgic’ musical holiday spot

In one of the first campaigns created under new owner Hormel Foods, Planters is going back to the 1980s.

A new music video released this week features actor Reginald VelJohnson singing a cheerful ode to the holidays that celebrates cassette mixtapes, sweaters with shoulder pads—and references the cultural debate as to whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. “Yes it is,” relates VelJohnson, who played Sergeant Al Powell in the 1988 film.

The spot bears several similarities to a Father’s Day campaign the brand released earlier this year that also featured a celebrity-led music video and giveaway. In that spot, comedian Anthony Anderson rapped about classic father behaviors. Adriana Robles of the production company Tool directed both videos. Robles’s credits include “Saturday Night Live” skits and Walmart ads.