How Pop-Tarts is leaning into Jerry Seinfeld’s new movie

Even though Kellanova was not involved in the making of an upcoming movie about Pop-Tarts, that isn’t stopping the brand from seizing on it as a marketing opportunity.

Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix film “Unfrosted” is a fictional comedy about the Pop-Tarts origin story. Ahead of the film’s release on May 3, Kellanova and the filmmakers partnered to make a short film and a sweepstakes in a way to show the brand’s support of the movie.

The digital short, written by and starring Seinfeld, was made by Publicis Groupe-owned creative collective Le Truc and Netflix’s marketing partnerships team. In the short, Seinfeld meets with Pop-Tarts executives (and a Pop-Tarts mascot), who accuse Seinfeld of trademark infringement for using the Pop-Tarts name without permission. So the executives steal some of Seinfeld’s IP, including well-known characters from his hit sitcom—attorney Jackie Chiles, girlfriend “Schmoopy” Sheila and the Soup Nazi. The meeting ends with the Pop-Tarts team showing the fictional show “People in Pontiacs Eating Pop-Tarts,” a riff on Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”