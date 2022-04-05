Popchips gets new look as part of brand overhaul

Popchips is reviving old design elements as part of a brand overhaul that is arriving in time for the busy summer snack season.
The brand's new black packaging will feature larger, more textured food photography and bring the brand’s “Never Fried. Always Real” tagline to the forefront of each bag.
The black bag is a throwback to the snack’s original packaging from 2007 when Popchips first introduced consumers to a new category of chip that was neither baked nor fried.
“Popchips was the only packaging that was black with bright colors on it," said Michael Campi, VP of marketing for Velocity Snack Brands, the parent company of Popchips. “We felt like that was a very important thing to bring back. All these things really come together and make this brand distinct versus the rest of the category.”