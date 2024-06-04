Poppi gut health lawsuit—marketing experts on what’s at stake

With origins as an apple cider vinegar beverage meant as a home remedy for a variety of ailments in 2015, Poppi took off following a “Shark Tank” investment from beverage entrepreneur Rohan Oza in 2018. Its marketing later went viral on TikTok, where it became the preferred soda brand among many young consumers.

Poppi is the largest among a group of fruity challenger soda brands that highlight prebiotic or probiotic formulas, including Olipop, Culture Pop, Wildwonder and Turveda. Despite the boom in such functional sodas, there is some debate regarding their actual health benefits.

Olipop has nine grams of dietary fiber per can vs. Poppi, which contains two grams.

“Olipop was founded on a commitment to setting a high standard in functional soda,” Ben Goodwin, co-founder and CEO of Olipop, said in a statement. He added that Olipop’s gut-health benefits have been independently researched and earned the NutraStrong Prebiotic-Verified product certification. Tens of millions of Americans can have their insurance companies reimburse them for what they spend on Olipop through “‘food as medicine’ benefits,” he said.

The rapid growth of functional foods has come with inadequate checks on their claims, according to a marketing executive familiar with the beverage industry.