Poppi gut health lawsuit—marketing experts on what’s at stake

A class-action lawsuit alleging Poppi made false and misleading claims about its “gut health” benefits could damage the health halo around one of the beverage industry’s biggest success stories. But the soda brand might be able to limit harm since it has already pivoted its marketing to move away from overt health claims, leaning more into lifestyle.
The lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, alleges that a person would have to consume four cans of the prebiotic soda in a day to realize any gut-health benefits—at which point the consumption of sugar would offset those benefits. Poppi “concealed” this information, the suit added, in violation of California’s false advertising code. The suit was filed by San Fransico resident Kristin Cobb.
Poppi called the lawsuit “baseless” in a statement and said it would “vigorously defend” itself.