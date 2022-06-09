How Postmates tops Pride marketing with its 'bottom-friendly' menu

“Insoluble fiber won’t help you feel cute,” instructs the spot’s narrator. “So, avoid things like whole grains, wheat bran, cauliflower, potatoes, legumes.” The video goes on to list some do’s and don’ts for those eating before getting frisky, with additional tips on how various foods might cause issues in one’s bowels.

The campaign is an example of how many popular campaigns have found success during June: addressing a problem within the community in a way that feels integrated in its language. Postmates worked directly with production company Psyop on the project. The campaign features a largely LGBTQ+ production team, including co-directors Loren Christiansen and Michael DeWeese and producer Hanna Stolarski. Postmates also recruited queer talent from within its ranks, amplifying LGBTQ+ voices without the performativity of recruiting influencers or outside faces that often rings phony to audiences.

Postmates also put action behind the work with a donation to The Okra Project, which works with the transgender community to address food insecurity, financial barriers and mental health assistance.

As is the risk marketers take when stepping into these spaces, not all efforts to engage audiences during Pride festivities land as expected. This week, a campaign from Burger King Austria caused a stir on social media as the seemingly innocent work was criticized for not seeming to have an understanding of LGBTQ+ people—or, rather, sex.

Ad Age has not yet been able to identify the agency behind the “Pride Whopper.” The campaign’s website claims the burgers, which feature either a top bun or bottom bun on each side, are meant to be a playful depiction of equal love and equal rights. But no matter the intent, many viewed the optics of the buns as a disconnected and under-researched attempt to pander to the LGBQ+ community.