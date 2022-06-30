Is Pride marketing still relevant? LGBTQ+ marketers weigh in

But between all of these issues, the advertising space may seem at capacity, which is why a brand’s voice and staying genuine are key to connecting with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride, or any other group during their devoted month or day. Authenticity builds a positive rapport with audiences that makes work stand out for the sake of the good it does, rather than flashy attempts to climb to the top.

“We always want to find the balance of being super creative, but also making something that makes a difference in the world,” said Crigler. “All these issues happening in the world—gun control and Roe v. Wade, and Pride Month and Juneteenth and nothing should be overshadowing anything else because all of these are working towards the same thing: basic human rights, so there's a bunch of crossover.”

Brands like Ukraine Pride, for example, were forced to integrate the ongoing war with its message this year. The brand debuted a moving campaign about the alternative ways LGTBQ+ people in the country were forced to celebrate this year.

The heaviness of the current socio-political climate might also provide an opportunity for other brands to add a bit of fun and levity to Pride. Whipshots, Cardi B’s vodka-infused whipped cream, for example, seized the opportunity to activate within the LGBTQ+ community in what it described as “party with purpose.” The brand launched “Whip It Out” in LGBTQ+ clubs during L.A. Pride with games and activities that would get the alcoholic treat in players’ mouths, among other body parts. To participate, though, each player had to donate $5 to the Transgender Law Center, which the brand identified as a resource for the LGBTQ+ community’s most vulnerable group.