Pride 2022—how brands are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this June

On June 24, metaverse platform The Sandbox kicks off “Belonging Week,” a first-of-its-kind virtual Pride parade. As part of NYX Cosmetics’ “Paint Your Own Story” campaign, the L’Oréal-owned brand will debut a collection of inclusive NFT avatars featuring a diverse range of skin tones and gender and cultural expression, created with Web3 group People of Crypto Lab.

NYX was also hosting physical activations during LA Pride, including a mural painted by artist Seth Bogart and a drag show at Heart West Hollywood. The brand also debuted a limited-edition gender-inclusive makeup line. NYX, an ongoing partner with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, will allow customers to round up purchases to benefit the non-profit throughout the month.

BMO Financial Group, supported by agency FCB Canada, is literally turning rainbows into action this Pride with its “Rainbow Deposits” campaign. No matter where people bank, they can download the campaign’s app to snap a picture of a rainbow—in the sky, on a flag, a shirt, socks, window paint—and transform that photo into a $1 donation to Rainbow Railroad, a non-profit that helps LGBTQ+ people living in oppressive regions, up to $50,000.

Chipotle addresses food insecurity

Chipotle’s Pride platform spans a charitable merch line and checkout round-up program as well as training and resources for its employees. The burrito maker is also using its platform to address an issue in the LGBTQ+ community that doesn’t get as much attention. According to research cited by the company, LGBTQ+ adults in America are nearly twice as likely as their straight counterparts to experience food insecurity. Chipotle and Miley Cyrus’s Happy Hippy, a non-profit for homeless youth, will distribute $250,000 of food to the charity’s LGBTQ+ center partners throughout the year.